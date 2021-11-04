Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Lifted by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.15 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.18.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

