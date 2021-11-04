Castleview Partners LLC Takes $610,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $390.96. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

