Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $23.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,803,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $720.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $267.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

