Castweet Price Down 41% Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 41% against the US dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $95,201.16 and $336.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

