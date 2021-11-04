Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBOE. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

