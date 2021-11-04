CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 106.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,885 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of CBRE Group worth $66,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.92. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $106.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

