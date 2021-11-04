CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.73

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.73 and last traded at $106.36, with a volume of 8347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.
In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.