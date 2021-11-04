CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.73

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.73 and last traded at $106.36, with a volume of 8347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

