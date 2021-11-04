CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. CDK Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. 2,449,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

