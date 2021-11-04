CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.29.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CDW by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 8.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 106,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

