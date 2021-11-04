CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.57. CDW has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in CDW by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CDW by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 17,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 88,220 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

