Centaur (CNTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $505,801.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $505,801.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00245087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

