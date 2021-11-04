CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 94,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,608. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

