Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $58.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

