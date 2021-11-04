Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Cerus worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERS opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

