Cerus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,224 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 858% compared to the typical volume of 441 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $64,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERS opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

