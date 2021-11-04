Chainswap (ASAP) Market Cap Hits $2.55 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $2.55 million and $1,947.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00240862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096831 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,454,642 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.