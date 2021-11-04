Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)

GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GSGTF stock remained flat at $$8.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.30.
About GenSight Biologics
