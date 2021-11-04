Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)

GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSGTF stock remained flat at $$8.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The company also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

