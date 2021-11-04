Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 471,008 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $43,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $16.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.