Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 74,142 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Valley National Bancorp worth $46,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after buying an additional 126,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Stephens raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

