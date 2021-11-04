Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.42 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of ShockWave Medical worth $42,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $19,296,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $241.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.61 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $241.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.47.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.