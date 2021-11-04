Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.96 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $42,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,535 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

