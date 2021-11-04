Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.72 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of CommScope worth $46,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $462,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,304 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 131.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the second quarter worth $16,515,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

