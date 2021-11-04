Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $47.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $47,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

