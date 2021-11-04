Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,649,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $45,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 113,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

