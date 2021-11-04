Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $820.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $810.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $692.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $746.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

