Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $692.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

