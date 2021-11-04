Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $62.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the highest is $62.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $202.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.98 million to $204.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 236,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,498. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

