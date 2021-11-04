Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $49.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 76950529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.