Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Critical Comparison

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% GeoPark -26.37% N/A -4.72%

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 GeoPark $393.69 million 2.25 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -18.86

GeoPark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 0 0 2.00

GeoPark has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.74%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

GeoPark beats Chesapeake Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

