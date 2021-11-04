Chester Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Chester Bancorp stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Chester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.
About Chester Bancorp
