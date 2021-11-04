Chester Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Chester Bancorp stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Chester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

