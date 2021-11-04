Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.40. Approximately 240,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,427,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,943.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

