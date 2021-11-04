China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

About China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

