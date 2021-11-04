Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. Equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 322,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 185,043 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,452,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

