Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,777.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,854.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,664.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,220.20 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

