Christopher Koster Sells 14,300 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

