Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Chuy’s stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chuy’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,883,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

