CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 42,920 shares.The stock last traded at $23.06 and had previously closed at $22.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

