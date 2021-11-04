CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.71

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.71 and last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 73284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

