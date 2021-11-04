Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Ciena posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,729 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

