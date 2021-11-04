Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.38. 24,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,259,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

