Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.350-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $20.35 EPS.

CI traded down $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $213.16. 3,696,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,373. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day moving average is $228.55. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

