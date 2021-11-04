Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.50 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to $20.35 EPS.

CI traded down $5.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.35. 128,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,114. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.55.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Truist lowered their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.19.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.