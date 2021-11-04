Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives $78.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

