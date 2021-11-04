Citigroup Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $188.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

