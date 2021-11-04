Citigroup Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,125.90.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,384.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,380.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,384.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 43.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

