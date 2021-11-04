Citigroup Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $55.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.