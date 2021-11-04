Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokian Renkaat Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NKRKY opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

