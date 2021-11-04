Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$835 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.900-$4.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.67.

CTXS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,937. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

