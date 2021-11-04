Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

