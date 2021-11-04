Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Down 1.9%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 23,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 221,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.49 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

